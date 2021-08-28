Analysts Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Brokerages predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.55 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $14.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $14.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.03 billion to $14.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.28. 1,776,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,491. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

