$2.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $2.22. QUALCOMM reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.85. 6,274,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,033,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.