Analysts Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post sales of $4.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $5.38 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $17.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.44. 2,294,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

