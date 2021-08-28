Analysts Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $304.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report $304.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.80 million. Alkermes reported sales of $265.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,813. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 71,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,197 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 15,286.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

