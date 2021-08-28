Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,309,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 993,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,585,000 after buying an additional 76,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.42. 1,402,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

