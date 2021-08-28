Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Dover stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.59. 491,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.76. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $175.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

