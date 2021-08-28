Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.700-$14.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MED. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded up $9.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.70. The stock had a trading volume of 108,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,332. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.42. Medifast has a 52 week low of $139.59 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medifast will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,284,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $6,213,146. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

