Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 919 shares of company stock valued at $226,265 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $248.50. 1,129,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

