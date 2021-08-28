Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) Short Interest Up 340.1% in August

Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 514,000 shares, a growth of 340.1% from the July 29th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSMT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

KSMT stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,717. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94. Kismet Acquisition One has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

