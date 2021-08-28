Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys 163,108 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,033,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,108 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 4.8% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $149,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after buying an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,666 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,994 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

NEE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,965,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. The company has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

