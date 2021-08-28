TrueFi Market Cap Hits $77.64 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $77.64 million and approximately $25.83 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

