Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the July 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VGI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,438. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

