Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Expands By 273.8%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, an increase of 273.8% from the July 29th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ MDRR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.32. 285,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,442. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $21.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 73.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 1,480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 415,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 479,872 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 543.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70,242 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

