SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $34.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several research firms recently commented on SLQT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of SLQT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,034,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,790. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.11.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,413 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in SelectQuote by 806.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SelectQuote by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $47,310,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.