SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $34.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.
Several research firms recently commented on SLQT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of SLQT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,034,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,790. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.11.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,413 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in SelectQuote by 806.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SelectQuote by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $47,310,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
