Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.27. 430,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.66. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

