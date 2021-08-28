Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.05. 1,516,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.49.

