Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT traded up $2.74 on Friday, hitting $247.99. 76,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.02 and a 1 year high of $248.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

