Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.94. 592,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

