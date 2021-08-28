DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $159.17 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,403,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,596,949 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $159,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 target price on UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 955,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,204. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

