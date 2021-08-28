Zacks: Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Foot Locker.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.
FL traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.28. 1,686,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,734. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.
In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.