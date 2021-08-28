Zacks: Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

FL traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.28. 1,686,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,734. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

