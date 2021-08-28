Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. 3,905,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.84. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

