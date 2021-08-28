Analysts Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the highest is $3.73 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

BLL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.37. 1,151,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.11. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

In other Ball news, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.70 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.