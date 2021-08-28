PTON (PTON) Hits Market Capitalization of $491,220.57

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, PTON has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One PTON coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PTON has a market capitalization of $491,220.57 and $165.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

