Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,684,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,630,858. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.61. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.