LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 510.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LXXGF traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.39. 151,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,909. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.46. LexaGene has a 1 year low of 0.35 and a 1 year high of 1.22.
About LexaGene
