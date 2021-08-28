Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Grows By 596.0%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 596.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.11. 17,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,183. Network-1 Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

In other news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,986.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Network-1 Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,823,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

