Short Interest in Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Rises By 445.6%

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, an increase of 445.6% from the July 29th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ENGIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. began coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Engie stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. 72,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,271. Engie has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

