Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,160 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $44,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Entergy by 194.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 949,105 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Entergy by 56.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in Entergy by 69.0% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,487,000 after acquiring an additional 465,720 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 359.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after acquiring an additional 349,296 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,185. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $114.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,044. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.