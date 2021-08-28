Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,395 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 3.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $95,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 545,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 45,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.38. 3,351,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,226. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

