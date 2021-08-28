Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 614,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,456 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $60,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,547 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.