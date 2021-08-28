Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.32. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.93. 423,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,463. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.