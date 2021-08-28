Analysts Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.46 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.37 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, lifted their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Aflac stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,676. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

