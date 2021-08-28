DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 5,233 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $131,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in ServiceNow by 10.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in ServiceNow by 43.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $8.37 on Friday, hitting $632.40. The stock had a trading volume of 821,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,281. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $575.21. The company has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.87, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.85 and a 52 week high of $635.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

