DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 3,087 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of 3M worth $118,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,554. The firm has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Argus boosted their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

