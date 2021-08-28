South Street Advisors LLC Invests $383,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Masco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Masco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Masco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $61.99. 928,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

