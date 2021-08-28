Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $412,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397,198 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,631,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after buying an additional 1,391,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 17.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,000,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 17.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,965,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,212 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. 2,320,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,340. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

