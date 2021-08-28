InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IPOOF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,529. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.47. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 70.19%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

