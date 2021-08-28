Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 860.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.0 days.

NXPRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nexans has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NXPRF stock remained flat at $$99.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nexans has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $99.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.19.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

