Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Increases By 733.3%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RIINF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,993. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.31. Braveheart Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.12.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.