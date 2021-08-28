Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Increases By 733.3%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RIINF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,993. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.31. Braveheart Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.12.
Braveheart Resources Company Profile
See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.