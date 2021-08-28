South Street Advisors LLC Has $20.23 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

South Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.8% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $7,641,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $51.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. 1,439,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,623.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,890.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

