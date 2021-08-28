$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $11.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

NYSE WLK traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.45. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.