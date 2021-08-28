Peercoin Price Tops $0.98 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $26.61 million and $36,479.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000092 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,097,818 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

