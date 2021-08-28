Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

SFIX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.24. 896,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,437. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 2.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $2,436,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,326,727.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,984.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,317 shares of company stock worth $27,686,388 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

