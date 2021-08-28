Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report $9.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $10.10 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $6.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $38.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $39.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $44.25 million, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $49.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSTL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $19.56. 46,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,494. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.43 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 89.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

