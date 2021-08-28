Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Lowers Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lowered its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up about 5.6% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Franco-Nevada worth $33,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 118,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.73. 534,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,462. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.91.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

