Hyman Charles D Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,965,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.