Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $713 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.13 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $46.20. 316,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,746. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

