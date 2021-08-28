Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on TATYY. Investec lowered Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

TATYY stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $39.67. 3,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.7249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 3.95%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

