Analysts Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) PT at $83.00

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.62. 932,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,981. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.02. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,700,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,787,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after buying an additional 321,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

