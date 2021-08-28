Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Grows By 1,520.0%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 1,520.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,792,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ultrack Systems stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 700,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,912. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06. Ultrack Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.26.
About Ultrack Systems
