Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Grows By 1,520.0%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 1,520.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,792,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ultrack Systems stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 700,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,912. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06. Ultrack Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.26.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc engages in the business of GPS tracking solutions. The company’s activities include development, implementation and distribution of electronic monitoring, and tracking systems for companies in the field of leasing, transportation, construction, disposal and others. Its hardware helps a range of customers in locating and tracking moving assets.

